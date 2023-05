Shares of power producers slipped as traders rotated into more economically cyclical sectors ahead of key economic data.

NextEra Energy Partners rallied after it unveiled plans to sell its STX Midstream and Meade natural-gas pipeline assets in a move that would make the growth-oriented NextEra Energy affiliate a renewable-energy "pure play."

