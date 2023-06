Shares of power producers fell sharply as traders rotated out of defensive sectors, emboldened by the prospects of the debt-ceiling bill.

The debt-ceiling bill that passed the House of Representatives might make far-reaching changes to the country's landmark environmental law, potentially accelerating new renewable-energy investments championed by the Biden administration, as reported earlier.

