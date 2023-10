Shares of power producers ticked down as traders rotated back into cyclical sectors.

After a crash last week based on reassessments of the Treasury yield outlook, the utilities sector had stabilized earlier this week because of its defensive appeal. Investors sought out risk during Wednesday's market rebound.

