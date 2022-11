Shares of power producers fell as traders rotated back into cyclical sectors due to hopes that China would ease Covid 19 restrictions.

Several thousand shipping containers of solar panels have been detained by U.S. Customs near ports such as Los Angeles, as a result of U.S. legislation aimed at cracking down on labor abuses in China, The Wall Street Journal reported.

