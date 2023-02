Shares of power producers fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders rotated into sectors with less to lose from an economic slowdown.

Hotter-than-anticipated inflation data could spur more aggressive interest-rate hikes, which would in turn diminish economic-growth prospects.

