Shares of power producers fell as Treasury yields remained at four-month highs.

Close to half of the U.S. tap water supply is contaminated with so-called forever chemicals, known as PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, a comprehensive study conducted by the U.S. Geological Survey estimated.

07-07-23 1711ET