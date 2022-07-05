Utilities Down on Flight From Inflation Hedges -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers fell sharply as traders sold out of inflation hedges.

Germany paved the way for injecting billions of taxpayer money into embattled energy suppliers, as the country braced for a stop to Russian natural-gas imports.

Shares of Uniper, among the first utilities in line for a bailout, fell.

There's a range of ways that the bailout could be structured, including severe dilution of existing shareholders, said analysts at brokerage Citi, in a note to clients.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-05-22 1714ET