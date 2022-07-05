Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Utilities Down on Flight From Inflation Hedges -- Utilities Roundup

07/05/2022 | 05:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of power producers fell sharply as traders sold out of inflation hedges.

Germany paved the way for injecting billions of taxpayer money into embattled energy suppliers, as the country braced for a stop to Russian natural-gas imports.

Shares of Uniper, among the first utilities in line for a bailout, fell.

There's a range of ways that the bailout could be structured, including severe dilution of existing shareholders, said analysts at brokerage Citi, in a note to clients.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-05-22 1714ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:41pDogecoin Gained 0.57% to $0.068 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pEthereum Gained 3.03% to $1154.34 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pBitcoin Gained 4.75% to $20458.82 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pNew UK finance minister Zahawi inherits faltering economy, soaring inflation
RE
05:37pDollar Gains 0.12% to 135.86 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pSterling Lost 1.20% to $1.1958 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pEuro Lost 1.53% to $1.0265 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.97% to 98.71 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pIn Chicago suburb, 'guardian angels' sheltered strangers under attack
RE
05:34pEuro slumps to two-decade low, oil tumbles as recession fears intensify
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures Head Lower as Recession ..
2Analyst recommendations: BAE Systems, Burberry, Flutter, HP, Otis...
3European shares slide as soaring gas prices fuel inflation concerns
4Wall St turns gloomy on Tesla after deliveries fall for first time in t..
5THYSSENKRUPP : Deutsche Bank reaffirms its Buy rating

HOT NEWS