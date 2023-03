Shares of power producers slid as traders rotated out of safe havens, betting the worst of a banking shock had passed.

The SPDR Select Sector Utilities exchange-traded fund, which tracks the utilities industry group on the S&P 500, fell by roughly 2%, bringing its losses to roughly 7% for the year to date.

