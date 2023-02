Shares of power producers fell sharply as traders positioned themselves for a prolonged increase in interest rates.

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams warned that policy might have to be restrictive for years to combat inflation.

Enphase Energy, a supplier of solar and battery systems, projected higher revenue than analysts had expected, despite concerns over slowing U.S. demand.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-08-23 1729ET