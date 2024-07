Shares of power producers fell as the stock market's recent swing to "risk-off" territory slowed.

The SPDR Select Sector Utilities exchange-traded fund, which tracks the utilities industry group of the S&P 500, fell about 0.7%, but remains slightly higher for the last five sessions, during which time the S&P 500 has fallen substantially.

