Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Utilities Down on Rotation Back to Cyclical Stocks -- Utilities Roundup

04/13/2022 | 05:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of power producers declined, as they continued to sit on the opposite side of the seesaw to cyclical sectors, rising on sessions when cyclical sectors are weak, and falling, as on Wednesday, when cyclical sectors rise.

French utility Electricite de France plans to increase spending on renewable energy projects by nearly 30%, developing its green hydrogen operations.

War damage to infrastructure has left 1.4 million people without access to piped water in eastern Ukraine and a further 4.6 million people across the country at risk of losing water supply, Unicef said. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-13-22 1723ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACCESS HOLDINGS PLC 4.00% 10.4 End-of-day quote.11.83%
GREEN HYDROGEN SYSTEMS A/S -0.24% 21.15 Delayed Quote.-38.28%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:24pUtilities Down on Rotation Back to Cyclical Stocks -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:23pOil traders to cut Russian oil purchases from May 15 - sources
RE
05:23pBlackRock assets just under $10 trln, warns fees may suffer
RE
05:20pU.S. congratulates Pakistani Prime Minister Sharif on election
RE
05:20pTech Up as Treasury Yields Fall -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:19pState securities regulators order virtual casino firm to stop selling NFTs
RE
05:17pFinancials Flat After Disappointing JPMorgan Earnings -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:16pNew Zealand house prices fall as interest rates and inflation weigh
RE
05:15pCROP WATCH : Cold spring weather prevents early U.S. planting -Braun
RE
05:14pNew York subway shooting suspect arrested on mass transit violence charge
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Gold miner Polymetal postpones dividend decision amid sanctions on Russ..
2U.S. mortgage interest rates top 5%, buyers look to lock in rates
3JPMorgan's Dimon downbeat as profit drops 42%
4Analyst recommendations: CarMax, Boeing, JetBlue, Medtronic, PepsiCo...
5Global equities rise despite inflation scares, oil climbs

HOT NEWS