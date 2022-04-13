Utilities Down on Rotation Back to Cyclical Stocks -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers declined, as they continued to sit on the opposite side of the seesaw to cyclical sectors, rising on sessions when cyclical sectors are weak, and falling, as on Wednesday, when cyclical sectors rise.

French utility Electricite de France plans to increase spending on renewable energy projects by nearly 30%, developing its green hydrogen operations.

War damage to infrastructure has left 1.4 million people without access to piped water in eastern Ukraine and a further 4.6 million people across the country at risk of losing water supply, Unicef said.

