Shares of power producers fell sharply as traders fled the stock market for the Treasury market.

Utility stocks typically hold up better than other sectors during flights to safety. On Friday, however, fear that the failure of Silicon Valley Bank would cause a wider crisis caused investors to dump stocks of all description.

"We'll be looking at regional banks, we'll be looking at larger banks, we'll also be monitoring any abnormal selling coming out of hedge funds," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at brokerage LPL Financial.

"We don't know where the links are, we don't know where the arteries are, but right now regulators will be paying attention ... they'll look for that broader, broader contagion."

03-10-23 1711ET