Utilities Down on Rotation Out of Market-Leading Sectors -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers fell as traders rotated out of one of the market-leading sectors because of rising interest rates.

Hurricane Ian is bearing down on southwest Florida, with a swath of the state's Gulf Coast in harm's way, including the vulnerable Tampa Bay area.

Car-rental company Hertz Global Holdings and energy firm BP signed a deal to develop and manage a network of electric-vehicle charging stations across North America.

