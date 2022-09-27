Advanced search
Utilities Down on Rotation Out of Market-Leading Sectors -- Utilities Roundup

09/27/2022 | 05:23pm EDT
Shares of power producers fell as traders rotated out of one of the market-leading sectors because of rising interest rates.

Hurricane Ian is bearing down on southwest Florida, with a swath of the state's Gulf Coast in harm's way, including the vulnerable Tampa Bay area.

Car-rental company Hertz Global Holdings and energy firm BP signed a deal to develop and manage a network of electric-vehicle charging stations across North America. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-27-22 1722ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. 4.42% 16.52 Delayed Quote.-36.69%
POWER SOLUTIONS, LTD. 1.01% 2500 Delayed Quote.7.02%
