Utilities Down on Rotation into Cyclical Sectors -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers fell as traders rotated into cyclical sectors amid a revival in risk appetite.

The Biden administration's pledges to generate more electricity with renewable sources have been hampered by the spike in oil and natural gas prices and other economic upheaval, The Wall Street Journal reported.

ChargePoint Holdings shares rallied after analysts at brokerage B. Riley initiated coverage of the electric-vehicle charger provider with a buy rating, citing the company's dominant market share.

