Shares of power producers ticked down amid nervousness about Treasury yields and stock valuations.

Investors are divided on whether a slide in Treasury yields and a surge in stocks are sustainable.

Hurricane-strength winds unexpectedly blew through Houston Thursday, leaving four dead and hundreds of thousands without power in what officials say is the worst storm to hit the area in 40 years.

Spanish utility Iberdrola offered to buy the shares of U.S. renewable-energy affiliate Avangrid it doesn't already own for $35.75, up from $34.25.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

