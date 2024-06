Shares of power producers fell amid concerns about sector valuations.

The utility sector of the S&P 500 has risen by roughly 10% even as earnings results for the companies have been mixed.

Shares of British renewable-energy firm Centrica fell after it warned that higher fuel costs were weighing on its growth.

