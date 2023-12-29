Shares of power producers ticked down as portfolio managers likely sold laggards to "window dress" year-end statements.

The utility sector went out of fashion among fixed-income investors as Treasury yields rose to multiyear highs in mid-2023. Even after Treasury yields fell, utilities remained under pressure, partly because of window-dressing by portfolio managers, wary of clients seeing the poor performance on statements.

