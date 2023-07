Shares of power producers ?fell as momentum traders continued to flee the sector, betting bond yields will continue to work against it.

The SPDR Select Sector Utilities exchange-traded fund has dropped about 8% for the year to date, even as the broad market has risen markedly, as rising Treasury yields have presented the sector with formidable competition from the bond market.

