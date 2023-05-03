Shares of power producers fell, but not by as much as the broad market, after a strong round of earnings.
Shares of Exelon ticked down after the Chicago-based utility operator posted first-quarter earnings and sales growth, reflecting higher electricity rates.
Similarly, shares of Spire rallied after the operator of natural-gas utilities posted earnings growth, reflecting higher natural-gas rates.
Investors bought into utilities last year because electric companies are better equipped than most to ride out inflationary periods.
05-03-23 1721ET