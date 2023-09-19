Shares of power producers fell as Treasury yields hit multiyear highs ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy decision.

Whether firefighters made a responsible decision to leave the scene of the Lahaina fire in Hawaii before it was under control and what happened while they were away are among the unanswered questions as local officials, businesses and residents debate who's at fault, The Wall Street Journal reported.

