Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Utilities Edge Down Amid Defensive Bias -- Utilities Roundup

06/28/2022 | 05:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of power producers fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders rotated into defensive sectors in light of weak consumer-confidence data.

Spanish energy concern Repsol agreed to provide renewable power to Kraft Heinz as part of a deal that will help the food-and-beverage company cut its greenhouse-gas emissions.

U.K. energy group SSE agreed to buy Triton Power Holdings, owner of the Saltend gas-fired power station in England, with Norway's Equinor from Energy Capital Partners for $418.3 million.

The Michigan Supreme Court canceled a lower court judge's criminal indictments against former officials stemming from their handling of lead contamination in water pipes of the city of Flint that led to illness and death of residents.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-28-22 1713ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:40pDollar Gains 0.50% to 136.15 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pSterling Lost 0.65% to $1.2187 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pEuro Lost 0.60% to $1.0522 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:30pJoint drills by U.S. and allies are step toward 'Asian NATO,' N.Korea media says
RE
05:30pStocks tumble after weak U.S. confidence data; oil gains
RE
05:30pDogecoin Lost 6.98% to $0.067 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:30pEthereum Lost 3.47% to $1160.55 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:25pU.S. White House To Announce Monkeypox Vaccine Strategy As U.S. Cases Climb - WaPo
RE
05:25pWhite house to announce monkeypox vaccine strategy as u.s. cases…
RE
05:24pExplainer-How the U.S. Supreme Court could hobble Biden's climate efforts
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Futures rise as easing China COVID curbs lift travel, leisure stocks
2TESLA : Deutsche Bank maintains a Buy rating
3Philips sees 'very encouraging' results from tests on recalled ventilat..
4Petrobras : releases teasers for the sale of assets in refining and log..
5Analyst recommendations: Nike, Albermarle, Diageo, Reckitt Benckiser, T..

HOT NEWS