Utilities Edge Down Amid Defensive Bias -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders rotated into defensive sectors in light of weak consumer-confidence data.

Spanish energy concern Repsol agreed to provide renewable power to Kraft Heinz as part of a deal that will help the food-and-beverage company cut its greenhouse-gas emissions.

U.K. energy group SSE agreed to buy Triton Power Holdings, owner of the Saltend gas-fired power station in England, with Norway's Equinor from Energy Capital Partners for $418.3 million.

The Michigan Supreme Court canceled a lower court judge's criminal indictments against former officials stemming from their handling of lead contamination in water pipes of the city of Flint that led to illness and death of residents.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-28-22 1713ET