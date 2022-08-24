Log in
Utilities Edge Higher Amid Cyclical Bias - Utilities Roundup

08/24/2022 | 05:09pm EDT
Shares of power producers rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders rotated back into cyclical sectors in the wake of surprisingly strong manufacturing data. Investors are handicapping the likely implications of Federal Reserve policy.

"I think the biggest concern for any market participant is the depth and length of any potential recession, and rightfully so," said Oliver Pursche, senior vice president of financial advisory Wealthspire.

"That should be your biggest concern as an investor." During a joint press conference Monday with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Canada's prime minister Justin Trudeau said sending liquefied natural gas from Canada's East coast to energy-needy Germany is "doable."


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-24-22 1708ET

HOT NEWS