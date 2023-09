Shares of power producers ticked up after a long slide, amid deal activity.

Shares of Canadian pipeline giant Enbridge tumbled after the company said it agreed to purchase utilities in the U.S. from Virginia electricity producer Dominion Energy for $14 billion. Shares of Dominion ticked lower.

