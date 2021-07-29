Utilities Edge Higher -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders rotated into cyclical sectors.

Entergy started the process to seek approval to build the Orange County Advanced Power Station on the Gulf Coast of Texas, which the electric utility expects will provide more than 7,000 jobs, create nearly $1.8 billion in economic activity and provide more than $1.5 billion in net benefits to customers.

07-29-21 1703ET