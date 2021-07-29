Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Utilities Edge Higher -- Utilities Roundup

07/29/2021 | 05:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of power producers rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders rotated into cyclical sectors.

Entergy started the process to seek approval to build the Orange County Advanced Power Station on the Gulf Coast of Texas, which the electric utility expects will provide more than 7,000 jobs, create nearly $1.8 billion in economic activity and provide more than $1.5 billion in net benefits to customers.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-29-21 1703ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:11pCanada raises $7.2 billion via auction of 3500 MHz spectrum as firms gear for high-speed internet
RE
05:10pEMERGENT SAYS WORKING WITH ASTRAZENECA ON DOCUMENTATION FOR US GOVERNMENT COVID-19 VACCINE DOSE SHIPMENTS : Conf call
RE
05:09pRobinhood closes at $34.82 in grim stock market debut
RE
05:08pWall St gains with upbeat earnings and forecasts
RE
05:06pOil settles up, Brent tops $76 as U.S. supplies tighten more
RE
05:05pMiner Turquoise Hill's quarterly profit up over 33%
RE
05:04pUtilities Edge Higher -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:03pCommunications Services Down Amid Mixed Earnings -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:02pTech Ticks Higher After Mixed Earnings -- Tech Roundup
DJ
04:59pGilead sciences says no longer pursuing development of inhaled remdesivir for treatment of covid-19
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Facebook's slowdown warning hangs over strong ad sales, while Zuckerberg talks 'metaverse'
2Nokia lifts full-year outlook as turnaround takes root
3ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Facebook, Microsoft, PayPal, Tesla, Shopify...
4NOKIA OYJ : Nokia Raises Guidance as 2Q Earnings Beat
5EMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Open Lower After Fed Statement

HOT NEWS