Shares of power producers fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders rotated into safe havens, wary that the U.S. was heading towards a recession.

Utilities are considered an evergreen business, with the ability to grow earnings through thick and thin.

Shares of Ohio utility FirstEnergy tumbled after it reported first-quarter earnings short of some investors' expectations.

