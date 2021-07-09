Utilities Edge Up Amid Cyclical Bias - Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders rotated into cyclical sectors.

A rebound in Treasury yields also weighed on utilities, which are often used as an alternative to bonds.

This year's was the hottest June on record in the U.S., and completed one of the driest opening halves to a year on record, according to the NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information.

Tesla Energy, Brookfield Asset Management and Dacra said they would work together on a new initiative to create the nation's most sustainable residential community in Austin, Texas.

