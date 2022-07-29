Utilities Edge Up Amid Cyclical Bias - Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders rotated into cyclical sectors on earnings optimism.

The utility sector has tended to outperform the market on sessions when economic growth fears dominate, and to lag the market on more optimistic sessions, like Friday's.

The Utility Select Sector SPDR exchange-traded fund, which tracks the utilities industry group of the S&P 500, is up by more than 4% for the year to date.

