Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Utilities Edge Up on Cyclical Bias -- Utilities Roundup

05/04/2022 | 05:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of power producers rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders rotated into higher risk sectors.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's confidence in the economic outlook and indication that the central bank was not considering a larger rate hike than Wednesday's spurred risk appetite.

Italian power producer Enel reiterated 2022 growth projections after logging first-quarter earnings in line with expectations.

Shares of NiSource rose after the U.S. utility operator reiterated its growth projections for the year.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-04-22 1749ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:54pLIVESTOCK-CME live cattle ease, cash maintains against lower futures
RE
05:51pAlbemarle raises annual outlook on surging lithium prices
RE
05:50pUtilities Edge Up on Cyclical Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:48pCommunications Services Up as Fed Statement Spurs Risk Appetite -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:46pWARREN BUFFETT : Berkshire shareholders overwhelmingly vote to keep Buffett chairman
RE
05:46pCorteva beats profit estimates on solid demand for crop protection products
RE
05:45pExplainer-The Fed's new 'QT' plan takes shape
RE
05:45pConsumer Cos Up After Fed Policy Statement -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:43pNew Zealand central bank says house prices must fall 5% to 20% to be sustainable
RE
05:42pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.94% to 94.81 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TeamViewer AG: Q1 2022: TeamViewer continues growth trajectory fueled b..
2Raiffeisen Bank International AG: Consolidated profit at EUR 442 millio..
3Analyst recommendations: AngloAmerican, Ford Motor, Lyft, Moody's, Gold..
4Miner Barrick Gold doubles dividend as profit beats on higher prices
5Porsche leads $400 million investment in EV battery startup Group14

HOT NEWS