Utilities Edge Up on Cyclical Bias -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders rotated into higher risk sectors.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's confidence in the economic outlook and indication that the central bank was not considering a larger rate hike than Wednesday's spurred risk appetite.

Italian power producer Enel reiterated 2022 growth projections after logging first-quarter earnings in line with expectations.

Shares of NiSource rose after the U.S. utility operator reiterated its growth projections for the year.

05-04-22 1749ET