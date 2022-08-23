Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Utilities Eedges Lower on Defensive Bias -- Utilities Roundup

08/23/2022 | 05:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of power producers fell, but still outperformed the broad market for a volatile week, as the sector retained its allure as a defensive sector.

Utilities are seen as less sensitive to changes in the outlook for economic growth, interest rates and inflation.

California lawmakers are racing to hammer out a plan to keep the state's last nuclear plant online, citing anticipated power shortages for years to come.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-23-22 1720ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:47pUkraine girds for more violence on Independence Day, war's six month mark
RE
05:36pEuro Gains 0.28% to $0.9971 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pSterling Gains 0.57% to $1.1835 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pDollar Lost 0.56% to 136.75 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pSoccer-Everton edge Fleetwood in League Cup for first win of season, Fulham out
RE
05:30pDogecoin Gained 1.17% to $0.068 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:30pEthereum Gained 4.51% to $1649.28 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:30pBitcoin Gained 1.81% to $21488.58 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:29pMacy's, Nordstrom cut profit views as excess inventory prompts discounts
RE
05:27pBaseball-Los Angeles Angels owner to explore selling team
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Experts question reliance on monkeypox vaccine with little dat..
2Analysis-As Ukraine war drags on, Europe's economy succumbs to crisis
3India's Adani Group 'deeply overleveraged', CreditSights says
4Interim Report for the Period April 1, 2022, to June 30, 2022
5Analyst recommendations: Deere, Pioneer Natural Resources, Palon Alto N..

HOT NEWS