Utilities Eedges Lower on Defensive Bias -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers fell, but still outperformed the broad market for a volatile week, as the sector retained its allure as a defensive sector.

Utilities are seen as less sensitive to changes in the outlook for economic growth, interest rates and inflation.

California lawmakers are racing to hammer out a plan to keep the state's last nuclear plant online, citing anticipated power shortages for years to come.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-23-22 1720ET