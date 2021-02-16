Utilities Fall as Treasury Yields Surge -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers fell as Treasury yields surged.

Investors continued to sell bonds in expectation of higher inflation and economic growth later this year when the economy makes a fuller recovery.

Millions of Texans were left without electricity Monday as a rare winter storm boosted demand and crimped supplies, demonstrating that California isn't the only state with a power grid vulnerable to extreme weather conditions.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which manages the state's electricity grid, began calling for rotating outages overnight on Sunday to avoid widespread blackouts that can occur when demand exceeds supply.

But the severe power shortages forced companies to curtail power beyond short rolling blackouts, with many customers losing electricity for much of the day.

