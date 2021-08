Shares of power producers rose after mixed economic data spurred demand for defensive sectors.

U.S. utilities are exploring use of miniature nuclear reactors, as they seek a steady energy source that can help reduce the carbon emissions linked to climate change.

Shares of XP Power fell after the U.K. utility's first-half earnings lagged some investors' expectations.

