Shares of power producers were flat as Treasury yields rose in the wake of the stronger-than-anticipated July jobs report.

Higher Treasury yields generally lure fixed-income investors out of the utility sector because of the relative safety of bond markets.

Shares of Dominion Energy were flat after the Virginia utility posted a drop in second-quarter revenue.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-06-21 1725ET