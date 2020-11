Shares of power producers were more or less flat as investors rotated into cyclical sectors.

President-elect Joe Biden named former Secretary of State John Kerry as a special diplomatic envoy for climate change, a role that will likely see Mr. Kerry seek a role for the U.S. in initiatives like the Paris climate accord. Mr. Biden also plans to name a domestic climate-change specialist.

11-23-20 1734ET