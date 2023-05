Shares of power producers were more or less flat as traders rotated out of defensive sectors, betting on a resolution of the debt-ceiling impasse.

Texas Republicans are seeking to slow renewable-energy development in the state, with bills that would increase permitting requirements and promote conventional power-plant construction, The Wall Street Journal reported.

05-26-23 1704ET