Shares of power producers were flat, as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for Treasury yields.

Shares of Ohio utility FirstEnergy surged after federal prosecutors said the company agreed to pay $230 million to resolve charges that it was involved in a bribery scheme to pass a state bailout of nuclear power plants in its home state.

