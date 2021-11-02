Log in
Utilities Flat As Treasury Yield Move Offset By COP26 Disappointment -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers were flat as the effect of falling Treasury yields was offset by disappointments in the COP26 meeting of world leaders in Glasgow.

The Invesco Solar exchange-traded fund, which tracks a basket of companies linked to the solar-power industry, fell sharply. One money manager said the investment thesis for renewable-energy companies remains strong, despite the COP26 "anticlimax."

"The green agenda is becoming less reliant on policy support along with rising private sector investment," said strategists at brokerage UBS Global Wealth Management, in a note to clients. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-02-21 1748ET

