Utilities Flat As Treasury Yields Tick Up -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers were more or less flat as Treasury yields ticked up. Utilities rose on the week as Treasury yields retreated from recent highs.

"I think Treasury yields have levelled off, and corporate spreads are tight, so the yields on a lot of utilities are just attractive for income-seeking investors...I think that's a good chunk of what's driving that trade," said Oliver Pursche, senior vice president at investment advisory Wealthspire.

