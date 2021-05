Shares of power producers were flat as investors rotated into defensive sectors in light of the latest inflation jitters in global markets.

Shares of Duke Energy held near recent highs even as some Wall Street analysts said activist investor Elliott Management's plan to boost Duke's value with a breakup looked unlikely to succeed.

