Utilities Flat On Defensive Bias -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers were more or less flat, outperforming the broad market, as traders braced for an unpleasant surprise from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's speech in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Friday.

Riverstone Holdings rode the shale boom to big profits. Now the New York investment firm is betting on technologies that would cut demand for fossil fuels, hoping for better results than its earlier push into renewables.

08-26-21 1723ET