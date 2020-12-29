Utilities Flat On Doubts About Stimulus Outlook -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers were more or less flat, as investors hedged their bets on the outlook for stimulus negotiations.

Hopes that the U.S. Congress could authorize larger stimulus payments were tempered when Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked a Democratic effort to bring a proposal on $2,000 checks to a vote.

A Japanese-led group including industrial conglomerate Mitsubishi said it would lend nearly $1.8 billion to build a coal-fired power plant in Vietnam, bucking criticism about the project's impact on climate goals.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-29-20 1708ET