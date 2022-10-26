Utilities Flat as Treasury Yields Fall -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers were more or less flat as Treasury yields fell. Expectations that the Federal Reserve will soon moderate its interest-rate increases are unlikely to bear fruit in November.

"I think it's fairly clear in November we're going to see a 75-basis point hike," said Oliver Pursche, senior vice president at financial advisory Wealthspire.

"The question is when does the Fed take its foot off the gas, and do they signal anything in that November statement."

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-26-22 1737ET