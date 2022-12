Shares of power producers were more or less flat as traders rotated into cyclical sectors with more to gain from a peak in inflation.

Investors appear to have calculated that inflation has peaked, as the dollar traded below a key level against other currencies and Treasury yields slipped from recent highs.

