Shares of power producers were flat as traders rotated into sectors with more to gain from a rebound in consumer sentiment.

Danish renewable-energy company Orsted plans to build a large-scale solar project in Texas.

Canadian utility Algonquin Power could be a more attractive investment if its deal to purchase Kentucky Power fails to close, said analysts at brokerage Raymond James.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-13-23 1733ET