Shares of power producers were more or less flat as tradres rotated into higher risk sectors.

Strong momentum for the tech and telecommunications industry groups has lured investors out of utilities and other sectors.

Hurricane Beryl caused some oil and natural gas production facilities in the Gulf of Mexico to shut down and caused electricity outages in southern Mexico.

07-05-24 1708ET