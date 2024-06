Shares of power producers were more or less flat amid skepticism that the sector's 2024 momentum could be sustained.

The SPDR Select Sector Utilities exchange-traded fund, which tracks the utilities industry group of the S&P 500, is up about 12% for the year to date, a torrid rally by the sector's historical standards.

