Shares of power producers rose as traders rotated into defensive sectors in light of economic growth concerns.

Portugal's EDP-Energias de Portugal, Spain's Iberdrola and other European utilities with a high exposure to renewables will benefit the most from the European Union's Green Deal Industrial Plan, said analysts at brokerage UBS.

