Utilities Lag Broader Market Amid Cyclical Bias -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders rotated into riskier niches of the market.

Utilities have outstripped the returns of most sectors during the bear market as electricity is viewed as less of a discretionary expense.

Ukraine is considering shutting down the sole remaining reactor at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant after shelling left the plant without a reliable source of backup power.

Firefighters in California are working to contain wildfires amid a dayslong heat wave, as conditions remained conducive to spreading flames.

09-09-22 1722ET