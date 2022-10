Shares of power producers rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders rotated into cyclical areas.

France is unlikely to return the country's fleet of nuclear reactors to full power this winter after a rash of outages, raising fears about efforts to mitigate the effect of Russia's blockade on the continent's energy supplies.

10-24-22 1733ET