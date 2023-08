Shares of power producers rose as traders rotated into defensive sectors, wary of another round of interest-rate increases.

Hurricane Hilary intensified overnight as it moved across warm Pacific waters. Forecasters ranked the storm a Category 4, the second-highest level, which means the storm could cause catastrophic damage.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-18-23 1701ET