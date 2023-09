Shares of power producers fell, but not by as much as the broad market, amid a defensive bias.

Magellan Midstream Partners unit holders have approved the pipeline company's $19 billion merger agreement with Oneok.

First Solar broke ground on a new plant in Louisiana.

